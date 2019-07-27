HOUSTON — One person was killed and another seriously injured in a horrific crash in west Houston early Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

Around 1 a.m., the driver who was allegedly speeding, lost control and hit a tree in the 10100 block of Harwin Drive.

The red Camaro hit the tree with so much force, it was partially wrapped around the tree.

Firefighters had to cut the car to get the two women out and both were transported to the hospital.

The driver died at the hospital and the passenger is in stable but critical condition, officers said.

It's unclear if the driver was intoxicated at the time.