LUFKIN, Texas — A truck driver was injured early Thursday morning after his truck carrying orange juice fell from the Northbound U.S. 59 flyover in Lufkin.

According to Lufkin police, the crash involving an 18-wheeler happened around 1:30 a.m.

Officials say the truck fell more than 40 feet from the northbound U.S. 59 flyover, breaking into two pieces. The cab landed on the southbound side of Loop 287. The tanker spilled into the northbound side.

Officers Carter Willmon and Roger Ordaz helped to pull the driver, 60-year-old Leslie Rodriguez, from the cab.

"When they approached the cab, they did not know what was inside the burning tanker," Lufkin police said in a statement. "It could have been gasoline - ready to explode - or a deadly chemical. They didn’t care. They took the risk and approached the cab to see if they could rescue the screaming, injured man."

Rodriguez was flown to a Tyler hospital and is in stable condition. However, he did suffer a fractured pelvis and clavicle.

He is expected to make a full recovery.

The crash is under investigation.