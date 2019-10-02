A one-vehicle car accident killed a driver on Feb. 9, 2019, at about 4:15 p.m.

The crash took place on the 900 block of N. Parkdale Drive.

The vehicle was overturned in a creek. Upon arrival, Tyler PD officers located a Dodge Challenger with one occupant driver that was deceased.

The vehicle appeared to have been travelling north on N. Parkdale Drive. It veered left and went off of the roadway on the southbound side of the street. The vehicle then rolled over in the creek and landed on the opposite side of the creek, upside down.

According to Tyler Police Department, the driver was identified as Terry Dewayne Cain, 38, from Tyler.

Family has been notified. Investigation into the accident is still ongoing