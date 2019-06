SAN ANTONIO — The driver of a car swerved into oncoming traffic and hit a pickup truck head-on while taking on his cellphone, according to BCSO.

The crash occurred at South Loop 1604 and Campbellton Road in South Bexar County.

Fortunately, the driver, who had to be cut out of the car, only had a broken leg.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is using the incident as a reminder to opt for hands-free technology to talk while driving and to avoid texting while driving.