NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office has made eight felony arrest for the distribution and possession of narcotics during an ongoing drug investigation in Nacogdoches County.

According to Sheriff Bridges, the drug investigations have been ongoing for over the last several months. The investigation led to the seizure of over 8 ounces of crystal methamphetamine, 1 ounce of cocaine and 4 grams of fentanyl.

Nacogdoches County authorities have arrested the following suspects:

Toni L. Smith, 28,

Victoria Rogers, 27,

Stacy Sanchez, 37,

Chyenne Johnson, 20,

Jason Kennidy, 40, from Lufkin

Samuel Hale, 32,

Timothy Pina, 38,

Vanessa Smith, 34,

Sheriff Bridges says the investigation is still ongoing and more arrest warrants are pending on other suspects in Nacogdoches County. The investigation did reveal the majority of the suspects arrested were distributing narcotics in the area.