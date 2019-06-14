The Red Oak Police Department is searching for a package thief who was caught on a doorbell camera stealing a package and carrying a live, quacking duck, police said Thursday.

"What is unusual about this case is the suspect’s accomplice," a Facebook post from the Red Oak Police read. "The suspect appears to be carrying a quacking duck in his right hand during the theft from the porch."

Police said the package theft happened June 6 around 5 p.m. in the 500 block of Cypress Court in Red Oak. The suspect is described as a man with short, dark-colored hair, wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information on the suspect or the quacking duck is urged to contact Detective Matthew Bratcher by phone at 469-218-7703 or by email at mbratcher@redoaktx.org.