SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting that happened on Old Gladewater Highway.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the area of the 2700 block of Old Gladewater Highwayearly Saturday morning in reference to a firearms discharge call.

Once one scene, witnesses said they heard several shots.

An investigation at the scene revealed that the gunshots came from a residence on the east side of the roadway.

Deputies found a gunshot victim and transported them to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The victim was shot after an altercation with a known suspect.

This investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released when it becomes available.