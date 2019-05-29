MARSHALL, Texas — The City of Marshall has completed the installation of the new early Warning Siren near the Oaklawn Municipal Golf Course.

According to the city, new early warning siren replaced the old siren that was damaged by a lightning strike in a previous storm.

“After the inside of the old siren was virtually melted by the lightning strike, the city immediately began efforts to acquire a new siren," Cooper said. "After some delays that were out of our control, the new siren has been installed and is now operable.”

The warning sirens are activated from the police, fire, and 911 dispatch center. The dispatchers are instructed when to activate the sirens by the Emergency Management Coordinator for the City of Marshall.

Emergency Management Coordinator Reggie Cooper says the city had been working as quickly as possible to get the new siren in place and functioning.

“We are happy to have this new siren in place and once again serving our citizens in times of inclement weather," Cooper said. "I know there were some frustrations with the delays in the installation and I appreciate the community’s patience and understanding as we worked to get the siren installed.”

Sirens are usually only activated for tornado warnings. If sirens are activated, residents should prepare to take shelter and monitor local TV or radio stations to obtain accurate weather information.