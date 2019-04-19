SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A 79-year-old East Texas man has been sentenced to federal prison for firearms violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown on Thursday.

Convicted felon Robert D. Whittington, III, pleaded guilty on October 4, 2018, to being a felon in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of ammunition and was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder, III.

According to information presented in court, on March 7, 2018, federal agents executed a search warrant at Whittington’s residence on Avenue D in Hooks. During the search, officers discovered 119 firearms and more than 19,000 rounds of ammunition. Whittington was convicted of terrorizing on January 3, 2011 in Bossier Parish, Louisiana, and as a convicted felon is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition. Whittington was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 16, 2018.