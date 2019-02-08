LINDALE, Texas — As many parents prepare their children for the new school year, one conversation that's likely to happen is that concerning school safety.

OfficeMax and Office Depot recently made the move to offer parents an option when it comes to an item children take to school on a daily basis - backpacks. The retailers are now selling bulletproof backpacks.

“Just about every kid has a backpack," Lindale High School lead counselor David Ramsey said. "[It] used to be when I was in school, everyone went to their locker between every class and carried books. Well, now kids rarely use their locker."

Until recently, bulletproof or bullet-resistant backpacks could only be purchased in specialty gun stores and online. Since the Parkland school shooting, sales of the backpacks have increased 200-300%, according to companies that sell them.

As the number of school shootings in America increases, parents are open to products and ideas that could protect their child.

According to the Center for Homeland Defense and Security (CHDS), which was created by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), their K-12 school shooting database documents each and every instance a gun is brandished, fired, or a bullet hits school property for any reason, regardless of the number of victims, time of day or day of the week.

The CHDS also has a chart which specifically identifies active shooters on school property year by year based on publicly available data from 1970-present. Active Shooter Charts are a filtered subset of this data that meets the FBI definition of an active shooter at a K-12 school which is "an individual actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area."

From 1970-1999 (39 years), the CHDS reports 72 active shooters were reported on U.S. school campuses.

Center for Homeland Defense and Security

However, from 2000-2019 (19 years), 86 active shooters targeted schools.

Center for Homeland Defense and Security

"You never know what could potentially happen, but I feel like we have a safe school," Ramsey said. "It’s a conversation that needs to be had at home and the student and the parent needs to make that decision whether or not they’re going to make that purchase.”

He says parents considering purchasing bulletproof backpacks is an unfortunate sign of the times. However, Ramsey and other professional counselors caution parents to be mindful of the impact this type of backpack could have on their child in the classroom.

"The kids see it is a bulletproof backpack that they're putting on every day, that would concern me a little bit for kids having potential anxiety already and it may just magnify that anxiety," Ramsey said.

Not only can it affect your child, but Ramsey says it may have effects on other students, as well.

"It may instill some fear in them and then it may be like some Nike shoes or Jordan shoes or whatever," Ramsey explained. "Is it putting some pressure on some other kids and some other families?"

OfficeMax and Office Depot added the Guard Dog Security backpacks to its "Back-to-School" section. A spot-check of East Texas stores found at least six locations carry the line, including two stores in Tyler, one in Longview, one in Palestine, one in Lufkin and one in Athens.

"That's a huge step and they need to definitely discuss the pros and cons with the kid prior to going and purchasing it," Ramsey said.

The backpacks range from around $125-$300.

"You can't put a value on a life, for sure," Ramsey said. "But it's going to be a small area that's going to be covered only in the back and not necessarily in the front. And so, parents have to weigh the pros and cons."

According to the label, the Guard Dog bulletproof backpack includes a metal plate that has been tested to stop a 9mm or 44 magnum round.

CBS19's sister-station, WFAA put the backpack to the test. Click here to see how well it held up.