TYLER, Texas — Two East Texas convicted felons have been sentenced to federal prison for violating the terms of their supervised release.

Johnny McElwrath, 39, of Jefferson, was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison on March 16, 2015, to be followed by three years of supervised release for the transportation of illegal aliens.

As a condition of his supervised release, McElwrath was required to report all vehicles owned or operated, or in which he had an interested, to the probation office.

However, on December 21, 2018, he was arrested while driving an SUV registered in his name, which he had not reported to the probation officer.

McElwrath admitted this violation before U.S. Magistrate Judge Caroline M. Craven on February 8, and was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison as a result.

Meekesha Tarsha Mitchell, 42, of Texarkana, was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison on Octover 7, 2015, to be followed by three years of supervised release for theft of government property.

As a condition of her supervised release, Mitchell was required to participate in a program of testing and treatment for drug abuse, under the guidance and direction of the U.S. Probation Office, until such time as she was released from the program by the probation officer.

However, on January 28, 2019, Mitchell was unsuccessfully discharged from her substance abuse treatment program.

Mitchell admitted this violation, also before Judge Craven on February 8, and was sentenced to six months in federal prison as a result.