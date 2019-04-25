RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Officials in Rusk County rescued a man who became pinned underneath a vehicle while attempting to remove a tire.

According to the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, early Thursday morning, officials were called to the scene of a rescue in regards to a person being trapped underneath a truck.

The CCVFD says a wrecker service arrived shortly first responders made it to the scene and a tactical decision was made to use the wrecker’s crane and rescue cribbing to stabilize the vehicle while being lifted. The individual was freed from the vehicle and evaluated, but did not require medical treatment.

The CCVFD wishes to inform citizens to always use a jack suitable for the size of vehicle and ground surface and never attempt to remove a tire while someone is beneath the vehicle.

The Kilgore and Henderson Fire Departments assisted the CCVFD with the call.