TYLER, Texas — The East Texas Food Bank will resume its farmers-market style produce distributions on Friday, June 26 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the East Texas State Fairgrounds located at 2112 West Front Street in Tyler.

According to the ETFB, the event will provide free produce and fresh items, pending availability, on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The event will be held on the West side of the fairgrounds, next to Building 1 and the livestock pavilions.

Distributions will be held on the first and third Friday of each month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., except for July 3.

Families are asked to bring bags for their items, wear a face mask, stand 6 feet apart and limit it to one household representative, if possible.

There are no eligibility or ID requirements to receive the items.

Any family seeking food assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic can visit www.EastTexasFoodBank.org and click “find food” to get information on the nearest food resources.