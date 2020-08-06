The East Texas Food Bank will handout food boxes and/or fresh items at drive-thru distributions.
According to the ETFB, the distributions are open to anyone and there are no eligibility requirements.
People will be asked for their name, address and income, but there will be no ID or paperwork required. To pick up a box for someone else, a handwritten note must be provided with the person’s name, address, permission for the pick up and the person signature.
There will be no walk ups accepted.
Location and times for pick up:
Tyler, TX: Friday, June 12 from 8-10 a.m.
East Texas State Fairgrounds – 2112 W Front St, Tyler, TX 75702
Canton, TX: Tuesday, June 9 from 9-11 a.m.
First Monday Trade Days- West Gate (800 First Monday Ln, Canton, TX)
The East Texas Food Bank will also have 23 Summer Food Program sites across East Texas providing free meals to children under 18.
Due to COVID-19, the sites will be drive-thru distributions through August and meals will be given to go. Eligibility requirements are the child must be under 18.
If a child is not present to receive meals proof must be shown of the children in the household. Examples include birth certificate, WIC card, School report card, or logging into the school portal.
Walk ups will be accepted.
Locations for Summer Food Program distribution:
Addie McFarland Community Center
708 S Stone
Mineola TX 75773
Andrew's Park
1358 E Richards St
Tyler TX 75702
Boys & Girls Club of Big Pines-Gregg County
610 Garfiled Dr
Longview TX 75602
Boys and Girls Club of Kilgore
724 Harris St
Kilgore TX 75662
Boys and Girls Club of the Big Pines (Carlile)
1500 Positive Place
Marshall TX 75670
First Baptist Church of Hawkins
210 Forest St.
Hawkins TX 75765
Gassway Parks
2921 Martha St.
Tyler TX 75702
Glass Recreation Center
501 West 32nd St.
Tyler TX 75702
HOPE
595 S. Ragsdale St
Jacksonville TX 75766
Jarvis College
Hwy 80 East Private Road 7631
Hawkins TX 75765
Jefferson High School
1 Bulldog Drive
Jefferson TX 75657
Rose Valley Apartments
1007 N Northwest Loop 323
Tyler TX 75702
The REC
301 Terry St
Whitehouse TX 75791
Unity & Support
138 Reeder Street
Rusk TX 75785
Wills Point Primary School
447 Terrace Dr
Wills Point TX 75169
Winona Elementary School
611 Wildcat Dr
Winona TX 75792
Winters Park
910 S Peach Ave
Tyler TX 75701
Woodland Hills Baptist Church
2105 E Loop 281
Longview TX 75605
