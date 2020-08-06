The East Texas Food Bank will handout food boxes and/or fresh items at drive-thru distributions.

According to the ETFB, the distributions are open to anyone and there are no eligibility requirements.

People will be asked for their name, address and income, but there will be no ID or paperwork required. To pick up a box for someone else, a handwritten note must be provided with the person’s name, address, permission for the pick up and the person signature.

There will be no walk ups accepted.

Location and times for pick up:

Tyler, TX: Friday, June 12 from 8-10 a.m.

East Texas State Fairgrounds – 2112 W Front St, Tyler, TX 75702

Canton, TX: Tuesday, June 9 from 9-11 a.m.

First Monday Trade Days- West Gate (800 First Monday Ln, Canton, TX)

The East Texas Food Bank will also have 23 Summer Food Program sites across East Texas providing free meals to children under 18.

Due to COVID-19, the sites will be drive-thru distributions through August and meals will be given to go. Eligibility requirements are the child must be under 18.

If a child is not present to receive meals proof must be shown of the children in the household. Examples include birth certificate, WIC card, School report card, or logging into the school portal.

Walk ups will be accepted.

Locations for Summer Food Program distribution:

Addie McFarland Community Center

708 S Stone

Mineola TX 75773

Andrew's Park

1358 E Richards St

Tyler TX 75702

Boys & Girls Club of Big Pines-Gregg County

610 Garfiled Dr

Longview TX 75602

Boys and Girls Club of Kilgore

724 Harris St

Kilgore TX 75662

Boys and Girls Club of the Big Pines (Carlile)

1500 Positive Place

Marshall TX 75670

First Baptist Church of Hawkins

210 Forest St.

Hawkins TX 75765

Gassway Parks

2921 Martha St.

Tyler TX 75702

Glass Recreation Center

501 West 32nd St.

Tyler TX 75702

HOPE

595 S. Ragsdale St

Jacksonville TX 75766

Jarvis College

Hwy 80 East Private Road 7631

Hawkins TX 75765

Jefferson High School

1 Bulldog Drive

Jefferson TX 75657

Rose Valley Apartments

1007 N Northwest Loop 323

Tyler TX 75702

The REC

301 Terry St

Whitehouse TX 75791

Unity & Support

138 Reeder Street

Rusk TX 75785

Wills Point Primary School

447 Terrace Dr

Wills Point TX 75169

Winona Elementary School

611 Wildcat Dr

Winona TX 75792

Winters Park

910 S Peach Ave

Tyler TX 75701

Woodland Hills Baptist Church

2105 E Loop 281

Longview TX 75605

