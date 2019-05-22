CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is behind bars after allegedly setting fire to a vehicle that led to multiple explosions.

According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday, May 8, around 4:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 900 block of 8th Street on reports of a vehicle fire.

Officials spoke with a witness who said they saw four men exit a black Dodge that had stopped hear a home.

The NCSO says the man were seen approaching a house and setting a car on fire that was parked near a residence. The men then ran back to their car before speeding off, according to the NCSO. Authorities say a witness who lived in the area, heard a car alarm go off followed by two explosions.

Deputies at the scene discovered evidence relating to arson. According to the NCSO, law enforcement learned the owner of the vehicle had an ex-boyfriend identified as Bello Filix Abu, 29, of Jacksonville, who drove a black Dodge Charger and the two had recently broken up.

The suspect vehicle was located in Cherokee County after the incident officials say they were able to identify the men allegedly involved in the crime. They also say they discovered items that may have been used to set the fire to the victim's vehicle.

Investigators say they obtained footage from the Walmart in Jacksonville that showed Abu and three others purchasing a gas can and rags the evening before the vehicle fire.

Investigators interviewed multiple witnesses and obtained a search warrant for the suspect vehicle. The NCSO says they seized evidence that was believed to have been used during the commission of the crime. Upon further investigation, officials determined Abu was the primary suspect in the car fire.

Abu was arrested and booked into the Cherokee County Jail on Friday, May 10, where he was later released on bond.

The investigation is ongoing.