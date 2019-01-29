GILMER, Texas — An East Texas man was sentenced to 20 years behind bars after pleading guilty to drug charges on Tuesday morning.

According to the Upshur County District Attorney's Office, on May 28, 2018, an officer with the Gilmer Police Department saw a vehicle fail to signal a turn while driving eastbound on West Butler Street.

The officer initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of North Montgomery Street and Buffalo Street and spoke with the driver, identified as James Curtis Thompson, 49, of Avinger. After spotting an open beer can on the floor board, the officer asked Thompson to exit the vehicle so a search could be performed.

During the search, the officer discovered a glass smoking pipe, a cooler of beer, butane lighter, fluid and a case for digital scales.

The officer asked Thompson where the drugs were located to which Thompson replied he didn’t have any.

Officials then saw Thompson messing with the back of his waistband while he was handcuffed in front of the patrol car. An officer shined his flashlight down at Thompson’s feet while assisting Thompson in putting his shoes on and noticed a black leather case.

Inside case, officers found:

Large bag of a white, crystal substance

Small clear bag of the white, crystal substance

Small bag of green leafy substance

Nine individual empty, clear baggies

Cell phone sim card

The Department of Public Safety Crime Lab in Tyler later confirmed the white, crystal substance was 13.85 grams of methamphetamine.

Thompson pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver in exchange for a 20-year sentence.