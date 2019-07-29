TYLER, Texas — The East Texas Medical and Dental Outreach's "Operation East Texas" will offer free medical, dental and vision services to residents beginning Monday.

The annual event runs through Friday, August 2, and will take place at Tyler Junior College's Rogers Nursing & Health Sciences Center, located at 1200 East 5th Street.

From Monday, July 29-Thursday, August 1, the clinic will be open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. On Friday, August 2, services will be provided from 8 a.m. until noon.

The fourth annual initiative is a collaboration between TJC Dental Studies and Vocational Nursing, Texas A&M College of Dentistry, the University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler, UT Tyler Nursing and Pharmacy, TJC Wellness and Exercise Science, and the Tyler Lions Club.

They will provide the following services:



Medical and vision screenings

Limited dental services to include basic fillings and extractions

Basic dental preventive services to include cleanings and sealants

No root canals, partials or dentures



All patients must be screened and the number of screenings per day is limited. Treatment will be prioritized by severity. All patients will be seen by an on-site medical provider provider prior to receiving dental treatment.

Those interested in taking advantage of the free services are encouraged to bring a their current medications and daily supplements. ID is not required.

For more information, call (903) 533-5560.