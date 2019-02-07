TYLER, Texas — The East Texas Council of Governments-Area Agency on Aging is restructuring its Senior Nutrition Program.

The organization serves 14 counties in East Texas with the help of outside vendors.

"The number of senior nutrition program or Meals on Wheels, program providers in the region has continued to shrink to where we today have two providers plus the Area Agency on Aging," the agency's executive director, David Cleveland, said.

The two providers are Meals on Wheels Ministry also known as Meals on Wheels East Texas and Meals on Wheels Palestine. The East Texas Council of Governments is one of the main sources of funding for the region’s Meals on Wheels programs.

Just two months ago in May, Longview Community Ministries announced it would no longer partner with Meals on Wheels East Texas, but instead work with Newgate Mission to deliver food.

Not wanting to let down their almost 3,500 clients, Cleveland says the agency is trying to add additional help in case of emergencies.

"We knew, we couldn't do things the way we've always done and expect things to change," Cleveland explained.

There will now be two different types of providers, emergency and standard.

Emergency providers can be school districts, hospitals, or any other community-based organization.

"So when the need arises, then an emergency services provider can step in temporarily provide this service until we can get another standard provider," Cleveland said.

Standard providers like Meals on Wheels will continue to deliver meals every day, provide meal preparation, administration services, and etc.

Sixteen interested entities attended a meeting today at ETCOG's office at 3800 Stone Road in Kilgore.

Another meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at ETCOG'S office to answer any questions about the Senior Nutrition Program and becoming a provider. The deadline to submit a proposal is August 12.

For more information about the Senior Nutrition Program, click here.