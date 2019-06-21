POLLOK, Texas — Nearly two months after experiencing a parent's worst nightmare, Edward and Brittney Creel are determined to inspire change from their recent tragedy.

"If we would've acted, it wouldn't have happened," Edward Creel said. "We knew those trees. We drove by them everyday."



When severe storms swept through Pollok on April 13, 2019, the Creels lost their two sons, 3-year-old Jace and 8-year-old Dilynn in a horrific accident. A large tree fell onto the family's car as they attempted to escape the storms.

RELATED STORY: Two children killed after tree falls on car during severe storms in East Texas

Now, as they sit together, hand-in-hand the Creel parents cannot help but question, "what if?"

"We never did call anyone because we were told it wouldn't do any good," Edward said. "They'll mark them, but they won't cut them down. We talked about this specific tree many times and said, 'one day that's going to kill somebody'. We didn't know it was going to be our kids."

Prior to the accident, the Creels say they had no reason to think about the dangers compromised trees along county roads pose to those in the area.

"A lot of people don't realize it, but here in Texas, there's a lot of accidents with these trees," Edward said. "On our page alone, there's a lot of comments from people who have had loved ones that have been struck by these trees."

Edward says there are several factors that lead to the numerous compromised trees on East Texas county roads, including severe weather and soft, unstable soil.

"A lot of it is the utility companies when they come to put the utilities in, they dig the ditch up two to three feet deep, well that kills all the roots on that side of the tree and it compromises that tree," Edward said.

His wife, Brittney says her eyes have been opened to the serious nature of compromised trees being left to fall at random, possibly injuring or killing someone.

"I love riding down the road and seeing the beautiful trees, but the ones that could fall and kill somebody, like it did with us with our boys, I want that taken care of," Brittney Creel said.

RELATED STORY: 'Most precious smile': Central ISD community mourns loss of 2 brothers killed in Saturday's storms

The answer to 'what' to do came after, Edward says God put a plan of action in both his mind and heart.

The Creels started a Facebook page titled, Dilynn and Jace Creel Safe Tree Act. To honor their sons' memory, they hope to turn an idea into a law that could potentially save the lives of others.

"The Safe Tree Act is making the county accountable for the trees, for their removal," Edward said. "They come out and mark the trees all the time. You came to mark it for a reason. The reason was to cut it down, so we need to have a law that enforces them to do that."

As of Thursday evening, a Change.org petition started by the parents had secured nearly 1,000 signatures.

"There are several people that have left comments," Edward said. "I read one this morning that was from a woman who had called the county, reported a tree, they came and marked it. Two years later, the tree was still standing there and it fell on her husband."

They hope the petition and the Safe Tree Act gets the attention of local and state lawmakers over the next two years.

"We'll contact Trent Ashby. He's our local representative. Once we contact him, we'll know more as to where we go from there based on what he has to say," Edward explained.

According to Angelina County Commissioner Greg Harrison, the county's jurisdiction enables the county to only cut down or remove trees 25 feet or less on both sides from a county road and the trees cannot be on private property.

Harrison told CBS19 he is aware of the Creel's petition but does not know the complete details of the Safe Tree Act. He says he plans to reach out to the Creels to discuss their plans and expectations.

It is a start to a long journey for parents who say they are relying on each other, God and the knowing that their sons are watching proudly from above to continue each day.

"Some days you wake up and all you can think about is the boys, so you cry and you're upset all day," Edward explained. "Then, there's other days and you wake up and you're okay. You find little nuggets of joy here and there."

If you would like to support the Creels' mission, you can sign the petition. You can also donate to the Dilynn and Jace Memorial Fund and the Fund for His Glory Search and Aid Rescue Team at the Angelina Savings Bank.







