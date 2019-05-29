CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — The Cuney Chief of Police and two others have been charged following a game room investigation in Cherokee County.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, in late 2017 officials began investigating the Cuney Sweepstakes and Game Room in Cuney. The investigation carried into the early months of 2018. A search warrant was executed at the location where approximately 150 gambling devices and around $19,000 in cash were seized.

During the investigation, the CCSO says they discovered Cuney Police Chief Gregory Sinkfield, Michael Folks and Sabeer Nelliparamban participated in the earnings of the gambling location.

On May 23, 2019, Sinkfield, Folks and Nelliparamban were indicted by a Cherokee County Grand Jury on the charge of engaging in organized criminal activity/gambling promotion.

Nelliparamban was arrested on Tuesday, while Sinkfield and Folks were taken into custody on Wednesday.

Sinkfield and Nelliparamban have been released on $7,500 bond each, while Folks was released on $10,000 bond.

This is Sinkfield's second arrest just this year.

In March, Sinkfield was jailed in Gregg County on two counts of tampering with government records to defraud or harm.