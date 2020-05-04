Few industries have been hit harder from coronavirus than restaurants, with only pickups and delivery allowed in East Texas.

Despite this, Texas Music City Grill and Smokehouse is trying to help everyone who's been affected save a little money.

For the month of April, they're not focusing on making money..

"I had already determined as a restaurant owner that we probably wouldn't be very profitable through these next few months," said Bill Andreason the owner of Texas Music City Grill and Smokehouse. "So, you know, being that was out the window, what do we do that we can really make an impact?"

Andreason says to help as many people as they can they are selling all their food at significantly reduced prices.

"Our entrees that would normally be $13, $14 entrees, we're now selling them at $5 and $6," said Andreason.

By selling their food at cost, they hope to give people in East Texas an alternative to going to a crowded store to get food

"It's giving a really good price for a family to come in and feed them with a nice scrap cooked meal," said Andreason. "Rather than going to the grocery store."

Texas Music City Grill and Smokehouse has two locations, one in Tyler and the other in Lindale.

Delivery and curbside pickup are available at both.