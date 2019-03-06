TYLER, Texas — Summertime means summer camps for some kids!

With so many summer camps being offered across East Texas, how do you know which one is best for your child?

We'll, we've got you covered!

Tyler Junior College is just one stop on the Summer Camp fun list.

Starting June 3 through mid-August, kids can participate in a variety of different camps from horsemanship to robotics, scuba and improv comedy, just to name a few!

"We have camps like space camp, we have a number of technology camps where kids will actually design simulation camps," says Heath Stoner, TJC Summer Camp Director

Other TJC camps include:

Aquatic Camp

Babysitting Bootcamp

Broadway Camp

Camp Illusion

Family Astronomy Camp

Incredible Stuff;

Intro to High-Tech Health Careers

Jazz/Hip Hop Dance Camp

Jewelry Camp

Jr. Chef Culinary Camp

Jr. Firefighter Academy

LEGO Films & Stop Action

Minecraft Modders

Open Water Scuba

Shark Tank for Teens

Slime Kaboom

Space Camp

Table Tennis

Video Game Retro Adventures

Virtual Reality

Watercolor & Acrylic Painting

Wood Works

"Our camps are held on a higher education campus, we ultimately want our kids to come here and become familiar to higher education and be exposed to Tyler Junior College," says Heath. "We have a syllabus, we have objectives of our kids are going to get out of it. Ultimately, our kids are going to have a lot of fun, they're going to grow in their friendships and their skills."

Registration is still open and the price of the camps vary depending on the program.

For more information on how to register, please visit the TJC Summer Camp's website.





