FLINT, Texas — The destruction and devastation caused by the wildfires in Australia is heartbreaking, especially for the wildlife affected by it.

It's also motivating people like Connie Fleming to act. Fleming, who lives in Flint, saw the events unfolding oversees and wanted to find a way to help.

"It just really hit home. It broke my heart and I wanted to do something to help," Fleming said.

A friend told Fleming about the Facebook group, called Animal Rescue Craft Guild, which is dedicated to animal rescue.

"She messaged me and said hey, they're sewing stuff for animals, for the burned animals in Australia. Do you want me to send a link?"

The guild is part of a larger project to make and then donate supplies to animal rescuers in the Australian fire zones, who provide comfort and care for the injured animals.

Using the specific craft instructions provided by the group, Fleming has been sewing everything from kangaroo bags and bat wraps to koala mittens.

"Where they've burnt their paws, you just slip their [koala] paw in there. Then, they use these [ribbons] to kind of wrap around it like that," Fleming described.

But, Fleming is no stranger to helping animals in need. She and her husband have taken in several rescues over the years and currently runs a craft business, which donates all proceeds to the SPCA of East Texas.

She has even posted video tutorials online with detailed instructions on how to sew each of the care supplies needed.

"I'd say no more than 30 minutes, easy for beginners."

Her goal is to make at least twenty of each item to package and ship oversees.

"In that group they have what they call an Australia hubs and they're either people's residence or business and they provide the address and you send it there," Fleming explained. "They will distribute it to where they need to go."

Living proof, that every stitch, every minute spent pursuing her passion can make a difference.

"If it helps others, I'd say go for it. Animals, people, whatever it may be."

If you would like to help make additional supplies for the injured animals, Fleming is hosting a sew day on January 18th, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. She is also collecting monetary donations to put towards postage to send everything oversees. Visit her Facebook page for more information.