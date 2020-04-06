TYLER, Texas — You won't have to wait until September to get some of your favorite fair foods.

The fairgrounds has opened to allow food vendors to set up shops and sell a variety of foods, such as funnel cakes, corn dogs and turkey legs to name a few.

According to the East Texas State Fair, the Fair Food Drive-In will feature East Texas-based concessionaires, McKinney Concessions and Corky Westmorland Concessions alongside Wonderstick Ice Cream presenting a limited menu of fair food favorites for visitors to take to-go.

Parking is free and located behind the Harvey Convention Center.

Attendees will park and walk to the vendors and are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines.

According to the ETSF, the COVID-19 pandemic has hit local food concessionaires hard. The fair says due to many summer events being canceled they decided to host Fair Food Drive-in Days to make a difference.

Food vendors will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. from June 4 through June 7 at the East Texas State Fairgrounds.

For more information, you may visit the East Texas State Fair's website by clicking here.