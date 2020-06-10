Legendary performer Eddie Van Halen dies at 65

His son, Wolf Van Halen, confirmed his father's death on Twitter.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Music legend Eddie Van Halen has died after a battle with throat cancer.

According to TMZ, which first broke the news, the Van Halen co-founder passed away Tuesday at St. Johns Hospital in Santa Monica, California.

Van Halen was 65.

His son, Wolf Van Halen, confirmed his father's death on Twitter.

"He was the best father I could ever ask for," Wolf wrote. "Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift."

