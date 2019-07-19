TYLER, Texas — As far back as I can remember, I have always wanted to learn how to swim. However, for some reason I can't identify, I have always been afraid to do so.

Growing up, swimming was not something anyone in my immediate family knew how to do. There were limited options as to where we could go to learn for an affordable cost. None of my friends' families had swimming pools in their backyards. On the rare occasion someone would have a pool party, I would always be the one to tense up during talks about being in deep water.

Decades later, I shared my story with our news team. Through their encouragement, I decided it was time to face my fears and learn to swim. They encouraged me to document my journey to help to encourage others to face their fears, as well.

My goal was to use the lessons I learned in the pool to teach others about the importance of water safety.

UT Health East Texas set me up with swim instructor Gay Tyra at the hospital's Olympic Center.

From the first lesson, I knew this was not going to be an easy process, but one of the first lessons Tyra taught me was to trust her and myself if I was to reach my goal.

"I've been here 22 years, I've never had anybody to drown and we're not going to start tonight," Tyra told me.

LaDyrian's First Lesson

In the first lesson, Tyra asked me what kept me from learning how to swim. My initial response was, "I'm not sure." When I began to truly search for the answer, I realized it was simply fear and doubt I could learn beyond my younger years.

Tyra's response has truly stuck with me: "It’s never too late, from birth to the grave, [to] know how to swim at any age."

With fear out of the way, it was time to get to the basics.

Tip #1: Hum to make breathing easier.

Anytime I would attempt to swim, my biggest issue was not knowing how to breathe without choking underwater. Tyra's method of humming before entering the water, and while underwater, was the answer to my problem. That simple makes all the difference.

Tip #2: Grab a pair of goggles.

If you are not a strong swimmer, it is common to be afraid of going underwater. Until meeting Tyra, I never realized how much of an impact a $2 pair of goggles can have while swimming.

Tip #3: Remember your swim goals and motivations.

Many people have asked me, "Why now?" The main reason is my 3-year-old daughter Bailee.

I have taken her to the pool a few times. It is always around people we trust and know are strong swimmers. However, it concerns me if something happens, as a non-swimmer, I could not be the one to help her.

The reality is about one in five people who die from drowning in the U.S. each year are children ages 14 or younger, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Among children in that age group, drowning is the second leading cause of death.

"Safety around the pool is number one," Tyra told me. "Never assume that your children know good judgment around the pool. You should always keep your eyes on your children."

In 2019, 55 children drowned in Texas. More concerning to me is African American children between five and nineteen drown in swimming pools at rates 5.5 times higher than their counterparts.

After reading these statistics, I thought about my own child.

The other reason I decided to learn to swim is because it would be yet another valuable skill I can add to my toolbox.

Tip #4: Be aware of your form.

Early on, Tyra told me to be mindful of my form while swimming. She says always keep a straight relaxed body, try to keep your gaze downward and point your toes.

Tip #5: Know your swimming abilities.

Do not be ashamed to say your a weak swimmer, or as I like to say, "a baby swimmer."

It is important those around you are aware of your swimming abilities in the case of an emergency. Also, Tyra says if you are not honest with yourself about abilities in the pool, you are cheating yourself out of genuinely becoming a "pretty swimmer."

These are the standout tips Tyra shared with me during my first two lessons. The lessons take about an hour. However, because of how much there is to learn in each one, it feels like that hour goes by so quickly.

Over the last month or so, I received so much encouragement from our viewers. I was surprised to learn how many other adults do not know how to swim. Some of those adults told me my journey is helping to motivate them to take swim lessons.

I will end with this piece of advice from Tyra: "Swimming should be the most relaxing thing that you do. Number one is to relax."

Be sure to catch part two of the Summer Safety Series: LaDyrian Learns to Swim on Thursday, July 25 at 6 p.m. on CBS19.

If you are interested in signing up for swim lessons, here are a few places across East Texas that offer lessons for adults:

