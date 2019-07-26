TYLER, Texas — Swimming pools can be a ton of fun and be the backdrop for endless summer adventurers. But when in the water, there can also be a risk of danger, with drowning being a top concern.

"Never swim alone," UT Health East Texas swim instructor, Gay Tyra, said. "I don't care how strong of a swimmer you are, you need another set of eyes on you."

According to the American Red Cross, ten people die each day from unintentional drowning, and on average two of them are 14 years old or younger. For every child who dies from drowning, another five receive emergency care for nonfatal submersion injuries.

"When you go to a pool, and there’s a lifeguard on duty, make sure that you know where they lifeguard is," Tyra said. "Make sure you always know the pool rules. Make sure you always know how deep the water is."

Whether you are a new swimmer or an experienced one, Tyra says mistakes can and in many cases will happen in the water.

"A lot of them [swimmers], sometimes, don't know the depth of the water," Tyra said. "You should never dive in head-first in water that is less than nine feet deep. It should be feet-first."

For most people, pool safety can be easy to remember. Even when there is no lifeguard on duty, she says it's still important to think 'safety first'.

"If you go to the lake and you're a non-swimmer, and you're not comfortable, you need some sort of protection on," Tyra explained. "In the Texas heat, even though you're in the water and you think you're cool, you need to make sure that you drink plenty of water so you won't dehydrate."

Unlike in a pool where the bottom is visible, she says a lake can pose a different set of dangers.

"If someone slips in the lake below, you're not going to know it," she said.

However, in the case you do see someone go under, Tyra reminds to stay calm, be resourceful and act fast.

"A person who is not a strong swimmer should never jump in [the water]. You can throw a noodle, or you can also reach a towel out and pull somebody to safety," Tyra said. "You can get a gallon of water with a rope wrapped around it, and throw it out and rescue someone."

If one of these measures does not work and jumping in is the only option for saving someone. You should remember, how you approach that person could make a difference.

"You never want to approach that person from the front. You always want to approach the victim from the back," Tyra explained. "If you approach them from the front, they're going to grab you and pull you down, and even a strong swimmer can still be in trouble. Instead of one being in trouble, then two would be in trouble."

Swimming may have its risks, but as a swim instructor and water lover, Tyra says the possible dangers shouldn't stop a safe swimmer from taking a splash during the summer months.