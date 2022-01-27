11th annual Love Under the Stars program to be hosted by TJC's science center

Tyler Junior College is hosting its 11th annual 'Love Under the Stars' event, just in time for Valentine's Day.

TYLER, Texas — Looking for a fun event to attend in East Texas with your valentine next month?

The program is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 11 and Saturday, Feb.12 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at TJC's Earth and Space Science Center featuring Hudnall Planetarium.

“This year’s dome show will feature a vivid and immersive program that includes a discussion on love stories about the constellations and the mythology behind them,” said Dr. Beau Hartweg, TJC science center director.

The event, which is held under the 40-foot dome, will feature constellations visible in the night sky and a virtual tour through the solar system and beyond to study areas in the universe that were inspired by love.

Cost:

$85

Ticket Package Includes:

Heavy hors d'oeuvres, beverages, a full-dome planetarium show, an outdoor telescopic viewing, a gift basket, and a commemorative photo

Address:

The TJC Science Center is located at 1411 E. Lake St., on TJC's main campus. There is no cost for parking.

Couples must register online prior to attending this extraordinary event. To make your reservations for the 11th annual Love Under the Stars Program, click here.