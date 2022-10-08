Chapel Hill ISD awards teachers with innovative project grants

The school awarded 20 teachers with over $12,000 worth of grants.

CHAPEL HILL, Texas — Chapel Hill ISD welcomed the upcoming school year with a convocation and workshops for new teachers.

The sound of celebration filled the room as 20 teachers were surprised with grants totaling $12,000.

"It's a big surprise," said Jacqueline Flach, a 4th grade bilingual teacher. "Our purpose is to start a recycling program at Kisssam Intermediate School, and with the money that we're going to receive, we're going to purchase the containers."

Teachers applied innovative projects such as green house improvements to a standing desk.

"We got granted $1,000 for a tool that we use in our classroom," said Jaylon Stewart, the Junior High band director. "So we'll use that tool to help our students grow musically."

The convocation also focused on some of the changes within the district.

Superintendent Lamond Dean mentioned the district’s pay raise, the initiative to place an officer at every location, and welcomed the new teachers.

"It's a district that is so inclusive," Flach said. "I feel at home and the kids do too."

Students present at the convocation represented their teachers in special departments like football, band, and public speaking.

"Every student has an opportunity to win huge accomplishments, everyone is capable of doing it," said Andrea Medina, a 10th grade student. "We just need the support of our teachers. Everyone I know in this school has great students that can do great things."