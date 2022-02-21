2022-2023 school year calendar for Tyler ISD is approved

"I believe this calendar represents the spirit of the process and representative of the Tyler ISD community’s expectations.”

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees met Monday to vote on the approval of the 2022-2023 school year calendar.

Monday, August 15, 2022 will be the first day of school for students and the last day of school will be Friday, May 26, 2023, fulfilling a prominent request among families and District staff to wrap up the 179 instructional-day school year before Memorial Day.

Boshears Center for Exceptional Programs first day of school will also be Monday, August 15, 2022, and their last day will be Friday, July 14, 2023.

This calendar will continue to feature the 9-week grading periods and includes at least one day of for students and staff each month.

Early release days for students will also be used as afternoon staff professional development.

Each year the calendar committee seeks input and feedback from administrators, teachers, parents, business representatives, and community members. A draft calendar is created according to the best interests of students, staff, and parents.

“As always, we construct the calendar to meet the annual learning objectives for our students, while building in what makes sense for traditional breaks for faculty, staff, and parents,” Dr. Marty Crawford, Tyler ISD Superintendent said.

The draft calendars first reading was back in January at a a regular board meeting. The community was invited to provide feedback on the calendar through an online survey until February 9.