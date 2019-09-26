TYLER, Texas — College admissions counselors at UT Tyler, Tyler Junior College and Stephen F. Austin have provided high school students with tips on applying to colleges.

Counselors suggest the earlier you send in an application the better.

"Apply as early as you know, hey I'm thinking of coming to SFA or I know I'm coming to SFA," Executive Director for enrollment management, Erma Nieto Brecht, said.

While that may be the case at a four-year university, at a junior college an application can be sent in at any time.

Applications and Financial Aid

Most applications can be found on a school's website. The application page will list steps to apply along with admission requirements and ways to reach the admissions team.

"Even if you're going into being a freshman in high school, we're here as a resource for the community to help them with that process," Sarah Bowdin, Assistant VP for Enrollment Management said. "If you have any questions at all about financial aid or scholarship or what you should be doing at different steps, definitely reach out to our office."

According to Bowdin, there is financial aid available for around 80 % of their students. That financial aid is in the form of grants, work-study, loans, scholarships, both merit and talent awards, as well as state and federal institutional funds.

Applications can be sent in through Apply.org. This gives students the opportunity to apply to multiple colleges at once.

Admission Requirements

Four-year university or college:

SAT/ACT score

High school rank

Visit the Campus

Experts also advise visiting the campus.

"Visit the campus," Nieto Brecht said. "I can't encourage one enough to come and visit our SFA campus."

"It really helps if the student can get on the campus early," Bowdin said. "They see what career they might be interested in and it really provides inspiration to you know just keep going."

