Louisiana aid paying for student computers, internet access

Louisiana’s governor received $50 million from the federal CARES Act to divvy up among K-12 schools, colleges and universities.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards is using much of the $50 million in discretionary education aid awarded to Louisiana to help with the coronavirus response to buy computers and expand internet access for public school students.

The Democratic governor has agreed to spend $32 million for the effort to bridge the digital divide at K-12 schools. Another $15 million will go to higher education, with two-thirds of that money paying to accelerate training for students to get them to work.

