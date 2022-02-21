NHS junior named among top trumpet players in Texas

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Aidan Finnerud is once more among the top high school trumpet players in Texas. The Nacogdoches High School junior has been named an All-State Musician by the Texas Music Educators Association.
It’s the second consecutive year Aidan has been named All-State, but it was the first time he performed with the Texas 6A Symphonic Band after last year’s performance was canceled because of the pandemic.
The All-State band performance was held Saturday at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio as part of the 2022 TMEA clinic and convention.
