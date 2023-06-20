Allen ISD approves $75K H-E-B sponsorship for football stadium

The Texas grocer will pay the district a total of $75,000 in exchange for advertising on the main scoreboard and signage.

ALLEN, Texas — Allen ISD approved a sponsorship deal with Texas grocer H-E-B that was proposed at its board meeting last month.

Eagle Stadium, which is one of the state's largest high school football stadiums, is only a six-minute walk from the new H-E-B store coming to Allen later this year.

The grocer agreed to pay $25,000 per year for three years to the district.

In exchange, H-E-B will get:

Exclusivity

Grocery category exclusivity at all AISD sponsored events at the applicable AISD facilities

Signage

Advertising copy on main scoreboard sign at the stadium

Sign on each side (home and visitor) of the stadium concourse

Advertising copy on one foam A-frame removable sideline sign at all AISD football and soccer games and varsity football games at the stadium

Advertising copy on sign in Allen High School basketball gymnasium

On-site activation

Ability to have a sponsor area inside the stadium at all Allen High School home varsity football games and varsity football playoff games

Ability to have a sponsor area outside the stadium at all Allen High School home varsity football games and varsity football playoff games

Advertising

One PA announcement during each Allen High School home varsity football game and varsity football playoff games

One "feature" per Allen High School home varsity football game and varsity playoff game (i.e.: starting line-ups, replay)

1/2 page ad in the Allen High School varsity football program

1/2 page ad in SOAR Magazine

One 30-second spot in-game and one 30-second spot pre- or post-game via HD video board at all AISD football and soccer games and varsity football playoff games at the stadium for which the HD video board is utilized

One PA announcement during varsity basketball games

Merchandise

Four tickets to each Allen High School home varsity football game

The deal went into effect on May 1 and will end on April 30, 2026. The sponsorship proposal passed unanimously.

The Allen H-E-B location held a firing fair on June 20 for its store. They're looking to hire 500 people for both full-time and part-time positions.

Individuals must complete an application before arriving to the job fair. All available positions and the application can be found here or by going to careers.heb.com. Applicants may also text “HEB796” to 81931 to be directed to all available Allen positions now through the opening this fall.

