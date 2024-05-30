Alba-Golden ISD trustees approve 4-day school week

The school day will begin at 7:45 a.m. and end at 4:07 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Alba-Golden ISD Board of Trustees approve a three year pilot of a four day instructional week at a meeting on Monday.

Trustees voted in favor of the four day instructional week after months of research, discussion, and reviewing from both staff and parent surveys.

“Research shows that having and retaining the best teachers directly impacts student achievement,” said Macie Thompson, Alba-Golden ISD superintendent. “We are dedicated to putting the very best educators in front of our students and providing them with the planning time they need to deliver high-quality instruction. We believe moving to a four day instructional week will help us do that.”

Trustees also approved the 2023-2024 district calendar. Beginning the 2023-2024 school year, the new school schedule will be enforced:

First day of school: Aug. 29, 2023

Last day of school: May 30, 2024

Class begins at 7:45 a.m.

Class ends at 4:07 p.m.

Students will be off each Friday

Staff will work 1 to 2 Fridays a month

Extracurricular activities will continue to take place on Fridays

According to AGISD, the choice to have Fridays as the “off-day” for students was made considering dual credit students’ TJC class schedule and after looking at attendance data that showed a consistent pattern of low student attendance on Fridays.