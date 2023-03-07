Police searched across Van ISD after anonymous caller threatened school

Around 12:50 p.m., Van Police Department received a call from an anonymous person saying he was armed and had explosive devices in proximity of Van Middle School.

VAN, Texas — Van ISD schools were under a lockdown this afternoon as law enforcements searched the area for a possible threat after police received an anonymous call.

At around 12:50 p.m., the Van Police Department received a call from an anonymous person saying he was armed and had explosive devices near Van Middle School.

Multiple law authorities conducted searches across Van ISD. No threats were found and Van ISD was given the all clear when the searches were completed.

In a statement, Van ISD said their proactive safety and security measures and training ensured a seamless approach to today's potential threat. Van ISD's commitment to the safety of our students and staff remains the district's top priority.

