Arizona State University is now offering a public policy course influenced by Taylor Swift.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPE, Ariz. — The phenomenon of Taylor Swift's influence is now being studied at Arizona State University.

The University is introducing its second course inspired by the popstar in Spring 2024.

ASU students Madeline Keller, Lexi Haenszel, and Madison Colbey are all lifelong fans of Swift.

"I've loved Taylor Swift since I was a little girl and now that I'm in college, it's kind of rekindled, because I've gone through experiences that now I can relate to her music a little bit more," Madeline Keller, a senior at ASU, said.

From attending nearly every concert to getting a tattoo, the students have a timeless passion for the pop star, but they never thought in their wildest dreams they'd be studying Swift in college.

“It’s the best part of our week," Madison Colbey, a sophomore at ASU, said.

ASU introduced a psychology course influenced by Swift in August, where students apply the theme of her albums to advanced topics in social psychology.

“We break down each album, and it’s like, Reputation is all about revenge. Why do people do revenge? Kind of like the psychology of it all," Colbey said.

Call it what you want, but the professor said the class is not a fan club.

“The class is a majority psych, not Swifties," Colbey said.

The students told 12News the professor does tolerate it when they speak Swiftie, but they're also no longer a foolish one when it comes to the curriculum.

“It was like a perfect mesh of like my interests because I’m learning things on a really high academic level but also get to talk about something I love," Keller said.

Swift inspired classes at ASU aren't going out of style anytime soon.

Professor Margaretha Bentley said she had an epiphany to teach Public Policy (Taylor's Version) during the Spring 2024 semester.

“The curriculum for the class is going to basically look at the different ways that you can engage with government and the way that the government effects us through the lens of Taylor Swift," Bentley said.

Some of the topics include Swift's influence over voter registration. Students will also look at the impact the Eras Tour had on local government.

Bentley said students don't have to be a mastermind of public policy to enroll.

“This class is for anyone who wants to learn more about Taylor Swift and understand her impact, whether they’re a fan or not," Bentley said.

Bentley said she hopes the students who take the class only for Swift, will walk away with a new appreciation for government.

"Whether they decide to pursue a career or simply just decide to volunteer for a nonprofit or be a more educated citizen, those are the outcomes we’re looking for," Bentley said.

There's still some blank space in the online class, but Spring enrollment for on-campus students starts in 15 days, and Bentley knows all too well that any student who takes it will be the lucky one.

Up to Speed