ATHENS, Texas — Five days ago, Athens Middle School student Christopher Bonilla, 13, lost his life after a freight train hit his school bus on the way home.

The tragedy galvanized the Athens community and rallied support from around East Texas, including a campaign to wear maroon in solidarity with the district.

However, one of the more touching tributes to Bonilla came from the hearts of the children who rode the bus each with him every day.

On Tuesday, the children created a memorial for Bonilla in what was the seat he would usually sit in. The memorial featured about a dozen pictures, stuffed animals, flowers and multiple cards with multiple signatures.

Velda Jackson was so moved by the gesture, she snapped a picture and shared it on social media along with a prayer.

Since the touching picture was published Wednesday morning, the post has been shared more than 3,000 times.