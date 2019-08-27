CHAPEL HILL, Texas — With most students back in class, school zone speed limits are also back in effect. The speed limit lasts from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. in the morning and from 2:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. in the afternoon.

So far, the city of Tyler has issued 78 traffic violations since the beginning of the school year.

In Chapel Hill, Constable Josh Joplin closely watches the traffic around the town's schools to ensure the safety of both children and their parents.

"You got a lot of parents that are in a rush to get their kids to school and trying to get to work by 8 o'clock," Joplin said.

Joplin says he especially watches the crosswalk.

"Kids are crossing the road and trying to go get drinks or food. We're having to make sure they're not running across the road," Joplin said. "Not only are we having to do that, but we're having to make sure that the traffic this traveling isn't speeding."

Tickets, depending on the city or county you are in, can cost as much as $300.

Last year in Chapel Hill, there were 109 traffic stops on a single road. Of that, 42 of them resulted in citations.

"We can either get that car stopped, or we can try to do whatever we can to make sure sure that a child doesn't get hit," Joplin explained.

Joplin also says authorities will be looking closely to see if drivers are texting in school zones too, which will also result in citations.