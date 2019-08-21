LONGVIEW, Texas — Dual credit programs in high schools are gaining popularity nationwide, partially due to students' desire to avoid an extra year-and-a-half of college loans.

"Students can take courses that are part of the 42 core hours that are required in Texas for your schools," Longview Assistant Principal Carla Williams-Brown said. "They also can work on an associate's degree. We have students that have earned an associate of science or an associate of art. And then we also offer dual credit and career in technology classes,"

Duel credit classes are different than A.P. classes as dual credit allows students to earn high school and college credit at the same time.

"Dual credit courses are taught by a college professor that comes to our campus and delivers the instruction," Williams-Brown said.

Williams-Brown says the biggest benefit is the money saved by taking the courses in high school rather than college, where the expenses can be tough on students.

"We have courses that are $99 on up to $294. But even the highest cost course that we offer is a discount compared to what they would pay when they went to a four year school," Williams-Brown said.

The benefits are not only financial.

"For some students that may be first generation, they may not have a background of knowing how to navigate through college, they are able to get support here," Williams-Brown said.

A Longview High School, the students are enthusiastically taking advantage of the program.

"We graduated 36 students with associate's degrees. In May we anticipate graduating 70 kids this coming May with their associates degrees," Williams-Brown said. "We had over 336 enroll in one or more academic dual credit courses."

If you would like to know if your or your child's school offers dual credit opportunities, talk to the college and career counselor.