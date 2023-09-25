One person signed up to talk about the dress code, but since it wasn't on the agenda, the person wasn't allowed to address the board.

MONT BELVIEU, Texas — On Monday, the Barbers Hill Independent School District school board met for the first time since a student's family filed a federal discrimination lawsuit against the district.

The public portion of the meeting lasted only 30 minutes before coming to an end and trustees headed into a closed session.

Even though the issue regarding hairstyles wasn't on the agenda, some people showed up wanting to talk about it.

The issue at hand revolves around Darryl George's locs. He has been spending his days in in-school suspension because the district said his locs violated their dress code for being too long.

George's family said they believe his hair is protected under the state's CROWN Act, which bans discrimination against race-based hairstyles.

George's family filed a federal lawsuit against Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton accusing them of failing to enforce the new law.

One person signed up Monday to talk about the district's dress code, but since it wasn't on the agenda, the person wasn't allowed to address the board.

Board members didn't answer any questions regarding the issue although there were plans to consult with an attorney regarding litigation.

BHISD filed its own lawsuit asking a federal judge to clarify whether or not the CROWN Act protects the length of a student's hair in addition to the style.