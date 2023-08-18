Beloved officer dies on duty in Hudson ISD

According to the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department, they arrived at the elementary to find the patient was Officer Bryan Holley.

LUFKIN, Texas — An officier died on duty at a school in Hudson ISD Friday afternoon.

According to the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department, the department was called to assist on a medical call at Hudson ISD's Bonner Elementary. The patient they were trying to save was Hudson ISD officer Bryan Holley.

"Officer Bryan Holley was a valuable and loved partner of the Hudson Fire Department. He would frequently go outside of his required duties to assist on accidents and other emergencies in the community," the fire department said.

Holley took pride in protecting children every single day and he did it with a smile, the fire department said.

The fire department said he was a great example of an honorable law enforcement officer and friend to all of Hudson’s kids.