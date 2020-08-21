'Biggest tax rate reduction ever' | Lindale ISD votes to reduce property tax rate by 10 cents

The district cited economic growth as the chief reason for large the property tax rate reduction.

LINDALE, Texas — The Lindale ISD Board of Trustees voted to lower the property tax rate by 10 cents, the fifth time the district has lowered the tax rate in nine years.

“The Lindale ISD Board of Trustees have cut the tax rate again,” said Superintendent, Stan Surratt. “But, this time, it might be the biggest tax rate reduction ever.”

According to the district, strong economic growth and projections for further growth in Lindale are the reasons for the major cut.

“Because of our growth, this allowed the Board to lower the tax rate,” said Surratt. “Unless something changes with State law, Lindale should be able to lower the tax rate again next year. I believe Lindale ISD could soon have the lowest tax rate in Smith County.”

In addition to economic growth, the district said the student population is growing. In 2018, a bond that passed allowed for expansions at the high school's cafeteria, a new auxiliary gym and a multi-purpose indoor practice facility. The bond also allowed the district to improve Eagle Stadium and tennis facilities, as well as improve security.