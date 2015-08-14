Tyler ISD Trustees approves 2023-2024 school year

Both district and Boshears students will begin the school year on August 16, 2023.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees approved district and Boshears calendars for the 2023-2024 school year Monday evening.

“As always, we construct the calendar to meet the annual learning objectives for our students while building in what makes sense for traditional breaks for faculty, staff, and parents,” Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “We have also intentionally added more professional development days throughout the year to support our teachers so they can keep our students on track for successful outcomes.”

In the District calendar, student's first day of school will be on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, and the last day of school will be Friday, May 24, 2024.

In the Boshears calendar, student's first day will also be Wednesday, August 16, 2023, and their last day will be Friday, July 12, 2024.

The district calendar continues the 9-week grading periods.

Below is a list of student holidays, staff developmental days, and early release days:

Student holidays:

Labor Day - September 4

Thanksgiving - November 20-24

Christmas Break - December 18 - January 2, 2024

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day - January 15

Spring Break - March 11-15

Good Friday - March 29

Memorial Day - May 27

Staff Development:

August 7-11

August 14-15

October 16

January 2

February 12

April 1

May 28

Early Release days: