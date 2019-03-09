TYLER, Texas — With students riding the bus each day, air conditioning is a major concern for parents.

The Texas Department of Safety requires all new buses to have air conditioning that goes through testing before the vehicle is approved for sale.

CBS19 reached out to several area school districts to find out whether their entire fleet has air conditioning. If not, we wanted to know what routes those buses are running.

Tyler ISD, the largest district in the region, has 130 buses in its fleet. All buses have air conditioning.

Nacogdoches ISD and Lufkin ISD also have fleets with A/C on each bus.

Lonview ISD has 56 buses. Of those, 40 have air conditioning. The district says the other 16 buses run the shortest routes.

Bullard has 27 buses in its fleet. Two of those buses do have A/C. However, the district plans to replace those buses within the 2019-2020 school year.

Big Sandy ISD has 15 buses, of which two do not have A/C.

Alto ISD says of their 14 buses, seven do not have air conditioning. However, only four of the seven run regular routes.

If you are curious about your child's bus, you can call the district to find out whether their bus has A/C.

If the bus does not have A/C, experts say they should carry extra water and possibly a cooling towel.