Bullard ISD announces new principal for Bullard High School

BULLARD, Texas — Bullard ISD Board of Trustees named Chad Bentley as the new principal to Bullard High School Monday evening.

“I am extremely excited to welcome Mr. Chad Bentley to Bullard ISD and to see where he will lead Bullard High School,” Superintendent Dr. Jack Lee said. “He is committed to building relationships, fostering a positive culture, and consistent growth. In short, he aligns directly with what we believe here at Bullard ISD.”

According to Bullard ISD, Bentley was the assistant principal and interim academic dean at Canyon Lake High School in Comal ISD since 2020. From 2012 to 2020, he served in Malakoff ISD as fine arts coordinator and was a head band director from 2012 to 2016.

Bentley went to the Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, LA and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Music Education. And received a Master of Arts in Educational Leadership from Stephen F. Austin State University.