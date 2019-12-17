BULLARD, Texas — Bullard ISD announced Jack Lee III as their lone finalist for the open superintendent position with the district.

Jack Lee III is currently serving as the superintendent of Blooming Grove ISD.

In May, Todd Schneider, the district's previous superintendent, announced his retirement. Three months later, Schneider announced his retirement would be effective on August 31.

Jan Hill has been serving as the interim superintendent since September.

“My family and I are very excited about becoming apart of the Bullard ISD Family," Lee said in a statement Monday. "We are excited to get to know the faculty and staff here at Bullard ISD, along with the community members. I also look forward to working with all the faculty and staff with all the great things they are doing currently and moving forward to the future.”