Bullard ISD Board of Trustees calls bond election to address growth and facilities

BULLARD, Texas — Bullard ISD Board of Trustees held a meeting on Friday, February 18 to discuss a bond election on May 7, 2022.

The Facility Advisory Committee has recommended to discuss the current district facilities, campus capacities, and projected growth in enrollment.

The committee consist of 40-50 stakeholders which are parents, teachers, staff, and community members. During December and January they met 3 times to tour facilities and discuss district needs.

The Bullard Bond 2022 will ask voters to consider 2 propositions on the May 7 ballot as the first phase in the district’s long-range facility plan:

Proposition A - $82M

A new middle school campus to house 6th, 7th, and 8th grades.

An addition to join Bullard Primary and Bullard Elementary as one elementary campus.

Renovations to existing Bullard Middle School to become an intermediate campus.

Addition and renovation to the Bullard High School kitchen and cafeteria.

Proposition B - $21M

New baseball, softball, and tennis complex

New multipurpose facility

If both propositions pass, a district homeowner will see a school tax increase of approximately $5.98 a month (based on a $100,000 home). However, there will be no tax increase for taxpayers 65 years of age and older who have applied for and received the “age 65 freeze of school homestead taxes.”