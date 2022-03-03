Bullard ISD celebrates Read Across America Day

BULLARD, Texas — Bullard ISD campus students celebrated Read Across America Day by dressing up in their favorite storybook character and enjoying various activities to promote reading.
At Bullard Early Childhood Campus, pre-K and kindergarten students began the day Wednesday by participating in a storybook parade throughout the campus hallways with their favorite books.
Amanda Goode, principal at Bullard Early Childhood, mentioned the importance of reading and how it contributes to students' success.
Read more from our CBS19 paper partner, Tyler Morning Telegraph.