x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

Bullard ISD celebrates Read Across America Day

Students dressed in their favorite storybook characters and enjoyed activities promoting reading.

BULLARD, Texas — Bullard ISD campus students celebrated Read Across America Day by dressing up in their favorite storybook character and enjoying various activities to promote reading.

At Bullard Early Childhood Campus, pre-K and kindergarten students began the day Wednesday by participating in a storybook parade throughout the campus hallways with their favorite books.

Amanda Goode, principal at Bullard Early Childhood, mentioned the importance of reading and how it contributes to students' success.

Read more from our CBS19 paper partner, Tyler Morning Telegraph.

RELATED: Bullard ISD Board of Trustees calls bond election to address growth and facilities

RELATED: Bullard FFA to host annual auction on Saturday

In Other News

Increase in Spanish-speaking students in Texas schools creates high demand for bilingual educators