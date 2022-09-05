Bullard ISD will not offer free meals for students this school year

This means that the school district will start charging for meals based on student eligibility for meal benefits starting on the first day of the school year.

Example video title will go here for this video

BULLARD, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in May 2022.

Bullard Independent School District will no longer be offering free meals to all students.

A pop-up notification on Bullard ISD's website is informing students and families that the USDA waiver that was helping the district provide free meals to students expired on the last day of the previous school year.

This means that the school district will start charging for meals based on student eligibility for meal benefits starting on the first day of the school year. The cost of meals moving forward is as follows:

$2.25 for breakfast for all students

$3.00 for lunch for Pre-K through 6th grade

$3.50 for lunch for middle and high school students